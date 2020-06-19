Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Cops seek details of actor’s contracts with Yash Raj Films

The Mumbai Police, probing the case of alleged suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has sent a letter to Yash Raj Films, seeking details of the contracts it had signed with him, an official said on Friday.

Rajput, 34, known for films like Kai Po Che!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Chhichhore, was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday, sending shockwaves in the film industry and elsewhere.

“Police are investigating various angles, including that of professional rivalry, in the case,” the official said.

So far, Bandra police have recorded the statements of over 13 people, including Rajput’s family members and close friends like actor Rhea Chakraborty and casting director Mukesh Chhabra.