10 fresh COVID-19 cases in Mizoram; count rises to 140

Ten more people, including an eight-year-old boy, have tested positive for coronavirus in Mizoram, taking the state’s tally to 140, officials said on Saturday.

Four of the new patients are from Mamit district while three are from Champhai, two from Serchhip and one from Khawzawl district, a report released by the state Information and Public Relations Department said.

Seven of the new patients had returned from Maharashtra and three had returned from Delhi, it said.

Apart from the eight-year-old boy, the remaining nine patients are aged between 21 and 46, the report said.

Nine of the patients are asymptomatic. One has developed coronavirus symptoms and has been admitted to a dedicated COVID-19 Health Centre, it said.