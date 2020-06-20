BEIJING THREATENS HONG KONG’S FREEDOM OF SPEECH

Owing to a separate administrative system, Hong Kong has a high degree of autonomy and enjoy executive, legislative and independent judicial power. Unlike Mainland China it exercises freedom of assembly and freedom of speech. However, the freedom has been threatened by the Red Dragon after it announced the imposition of a new national security law in Hong Kong.

The law is likely to take effect later this year and change the nature of rights and freedoms for the Hongkongers. The move has ignited massive protest against Chinese dictatorship and has raised global concern. Mumeninaz Zaman reports

One Nation, Two System

Hong Kong was a part of the United Kingdom for more than 150 years. In 1997 it was returned to the Chinese and a Sino-British Joint Declaration was signed while adopting a mini constitution- ‘Basic Law’. According to the treaty Hong Kong will retain its capitalist economic system and own currency, legal system, legislative system, free speech and freedom of the press unlike that of mainland China. It was guaranteed a special administrative region (SAR) of China for 50 years, i.e set to expire on 2047. Until then Hong Kong will run under the principles of ‘one nation, two system’ which means while becoming a part of one country- China, Hong Kong would enjoy autonomous privileges.

HongKongers took to the streets

Hong Kong has been witnessing pro-democratic protests since past few months. It all started with the extradition bill, which would have allowed the extradition of wanted criminal suspects and criminal fugitives to territories with which Hong Kong does not have extradition agreements, including Mainland China and Taiwan. Fearing that this would be a threat to Hong Kong’s autonomy and civil liberties and infringe on privacy and freedom of speech laws, hundreds and thousands take to the streets to protest against the proposed bill, this also led to the clash between the protestors and the police. As the protests progressed, the protesters laid out five key demands- the withdrawal of the bill, an investigation into alleged police brutality and misconduct, the release of all arrested protesters, a retraction of the official characterisation of the protests as “riots”, and Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s resignation along with the introduction of universal suffrage for the election of the Legislative Council and the Chief Executive of Hong Kong. The bill was later withdrawn in September, 2019. The relation between China and Hong Kong has been relatively tense since a long time. Recently, it further escalated with the approval of the controversial national security laws for Hong Kong, by China’s legislature, which aimed at halting the protests being carried out by the pro-democratics. According to the law, it would ban “any acts or activities” that endanger China’s national security, including separatism, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference– charges often used in mainland China to silence dissidents and other political opponents. On May 28 China’s parliament overwhelmingly approved the legislation on Hong Kong.

Fearing that the new law would bring the semi- autonomous territory under Beijing’s control, protestors have taken to the streets again defying social distancing orders and confronting the police. As quoted by, China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi in The Guardian “The decision targets a very narrow set of acts that seriously jeopardise national security,” Wang said. “It has no impact on Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy and the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents or the legitimate rights, interests of foreign investors in Hong Kong.”

However, critics and legal observers say it is the most blatant violations of the “one, country, two systems” framework since the handover of Hong Kong from UK to Chinese control in 1997. Many fear that the new law would affect the free speech and the right of the Hongkongers to protest. It has also been claimed that Hong Kong’s judicial system will become like China’s and the law could see people being punished for criticising Beijing – as it happens in mainland China. It may also pose a threat to the business and economic powerhouse, Hong Kong.

Global reaction

US President Donald Trump, who is already at odds with China over the COVID-19 outbreak has announced the termination of special US treatment for Hong Kong. Describing the Chinese Government’s move as a tragedy, he said that he no longer considered Hong Kong to be separate from China, and accused Beijing of violating its obligations under the 1984 agreement. “This is a tragedy for Hong Kong… China has smothered Hong Kong’s freedom.” Hong Kong is a global financial hub, which enjoys a special status with the US compared to mainland China.

In a joint statement, Australia, Canada, the UK and the US said: “China’s decision to impose the new national security law on Hong Kong lies in direct conflict with its international obligations.” The UK, however, offered to extend visa rights to 300,000 Hong Kong British national (overseas) passport holders if China does not change track. Tsai Ing-wen, the president of Taiwan, tweeted: “We will not sit back and watch while Hong Kong’s freedom, democracy and human rights are eroded.”

The US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, said his government would no longer consider Hong Kong as separate from mainland China and would revoke its special trade status.

Conclusion

At the backdrop of the battle against COVID-19, China’s attempt to impose the new law has been decried by the international community. The pro-democratics who have earlier revolted against the withdrawal of extradition bill, are already on the streets protesting against the security law. The previous protests has already seen riots, bloodshed and clash with the police. Even though Beijing has proposed the bill, it will be a crucial stage for the Hongkongers if the bill gets concrete.