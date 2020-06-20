PM Modi launches ‘Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, June 20, 2020 launched the ‘Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan’ to offer immediate employment opportunities to migrant workers who have returned to their villages because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown,

Out of an estimated 1 crore migrant workers who have returned to their villages, 67 lakh workers are expected to benefit from this scheme.

Earlier, while paying homage to soldiers who sacrificed their lives for country during the Ladakh stand-off, Mr. Modi said “Everyone is proud of Bihar Regiment’s valour”.

“The way villages have fought coronavirus has taught big lesson to cities, “, Mr. Modi said during the launch of the rural works scheme.

“It is our endeavour that workers get jobs near home; till now you were developing cities, now you will help your village”, Mr. Modi said on the employment opportunities for migrant workers.

“For first time, Internet is being used more in villages. The work on raising the Internet speed, laying of fibre cables will be undertaken,” he said.

In an indirect reference to the previous UPA regime on the money spent on schemes, Mr. Modi said, “Earlier, money used to be given in your name but it never reached you; now things are changing”.