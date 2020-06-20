THE ENVIRONMENT IMPACT ASSESSMENT NOTIFICATION, 2020

Kishor Kumar Kalita

The Ministry of Environment and Forests released its latest draft environment impact assessment (EIA) notification 2020 on March that proposes to bring projects that have violated or will violate the environment clearance process under jurisdiction. The concept of EIA came to India in 1978-1979 but became mandatory only in 1994 after the government notified it as a requirement under the Environment Protection Act, 1986. The importance of this new notification has been mentioned by the ministry in the following words, “[t]here have been several amendments issued to the EIA Notification, 2006, from time to time, for streamlining the process, decentralization and implementation of the directions of Courts and National Green Tribunal.

Though the EIA Notification, 2006 has helped in realizing necessary environmental safeguards by assessing environment impacts due to the proposed projects, that require Prior Environment Clearance at the planning stage itself, the Central Government seeks to make the process more transparent and expedient through implementation of online system, further delegations, rationalization, standardization of the process, etc. ; the Ministry had issued the notification number S.O. 804 (E), dated the 14th March, 2017 laying down procedure for appraisal of the violation cases with a time window of six months. The said notification defined violation of projects which have started the construction work, or have undertaken expansion or modernization or change in product- mix without Prior Environment Clearance. However, such violations being recurring in nature may come to the notice in future during the process of appraisal or monitoring or inspection by Regulatory Authorities. Therefore, the Ministry deems it necessary to lay down the procedure to bring such violation projects under the regulations in the interest of environment at the earliest point of time rather than leaving them unregulated and unchecked, which will be more damaging to the environment.” This new draft notification has divided all projects and activities that have been listed in the scheduled annexed to the notification into three categories-‘A’, ‘B1’, and ‘B2’. These categories are prepared on the basis of the potential social and environmental impacts and spatial extent of these impacts. According to this notification, new projects or activities including expansion or modernization of project or activities listed in the schedule under Category ‘A’; Category ‘B1’; and Category ‘B2’ that are required to be placed before Appraisal Committee as specified in the Schedule, shall require Prior Environment Clearance from the concerned Regulatory Authority before starting of any construction work or installation or establishment or excavation or modernization, whichever is earlier, on site or before expanding the production and / or project area beyond the limit specified in the prior- EC (Environment Clearance) or prior-EP (Environment Permission), as the case may be, granted earlier. New projects or activities including expansion or modernization of project or activities listed in the schedule under Category ‘B2’ that are not required to be placed before Appraisal Committee as specified in the Schedule, shall require Prior Environment Permission from the concerned Regulatory Authority before start of any construction work or installation or establishment or excavation or modernization, whichever is earlier, on site or before expanding the production and / or project area beyond the limit specified in the prior-EC or prior-EP, as the case may be, granted earlier.

As per this new notification all projects under Category ‘A’ in the Schedule including expansion and modernization of existing projects shall require prior-EC (Environment Clearance) from the Ministry. All projects under Category ‘B1’ in the Schedule, including expansion and modernization of existing projects, but excluding those which fulfil the General Conditions defined under sub-clause (30) of clause 3 of this notification, shall require prior-EC from the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority(SEIAA) or Union Territory Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (UTEIAA) as the case may be. All projects under Category ‘B1’ in the Schedule including expansion and modernization of existing projects, and those which fulfil the General Conditions defined under sub-clause (30) of clause 3 of this notification, shall require prior-EC from the Ministry without any change in the category of the project. All projects under Category ‘B2’ those are required to be placed before Appraisal Committee as specified in the Schedule, shall require prior-EC from the SEIAA or UTEIAA, as the case may be. All other projects under Category ‘B2’ (other than those projects specified above), shall require prior-EP from the SEIAA or UTEIAA, as the case may be. These projects shall not be placed before Appraisal Committee.

All projects concerning national defence and security or involving other strategic considerations, as determined by the Central Government, shall require prior-EC or prior- EP, as the case may be, from the Ministry without any change in the category of the project. Further, no information relating to such projects shall be placed in public domain. The draft notification has mentioned about different stages for obtaining Prior Environment Clearance or Prior Environment Permission. To acquire Prior Environment Clearance for Category ‘A’ or Category ‘B1’ the draft has suggested maximum of six stages which in sequential order are: Scoping; Preparation of Draft EIA Report; Public Consultation; Preparation of Final EIA; Appraisal; and Grant or Rejection of Prior Environment Clearance.

The Prior Environment Clearance process for Category ‘B2’ comprises of a maximum of three stages. The three stages, in sequential order, are: Preparation of EMP Report; Appraisal; Grant or Rejection of Prior Environment Clearance. The Prior Environment Permission process for Category ‘B2’ those are not required to be placed before Appraisal Committee as specified in the Schedule, will comprise of a maximum of two stages. The two stages, in sequential order, are: Preparation of EMP Report; Verification of completeness of the application by the Regulatory Authority; and Grant or Rejection of Prior Environment Permission.

The new notification has specifically inserted a new section to the deal with violation cases and that the cognizance of environmental violation will be dealt in four ways. These processes are-

(a)suo moto application of the project proponent; or (b) reporting by any Government Authority; or (c) found during the appraisal by Appraisal Committee; or (d) found during the processing of application, if any, by the Regulatory Authority.

As per the draft, the cases of violation will be appraised by Appraisal Committee with a view to assessing whether a “project can be run sustainably under compliance of environmental norms with adequate environmental safeguards”, among other things. If the assessment is negative, the project will be directed to shut down. If not, it will be appraised for ecological damage etc. Such projects will have to pay a late fee depending on the size of the project. The company will also have to submit a bank guarantee valid for five years, equivalent to the amount of remediation plan with the state pollution control board. However, the new notification has been severely criticised by the environment activist and scientist for a number of reasons. Many have pointed out that the government is trying to evolve a new monitoring mechanism which solely relies on self- compliance. The notification makes it mandatory for the project proponent to submit yearly compliance reports in respect of conditions stipulated in prior-EC or prior-EP, as the case may be. The yearly compliance report shall be submitted, each year, from the date of grant of prior-EC, till the project life, to the Regulatory Authority concerned. However, Regulatory Authority can seek such compliance reports at more frequent intervals, if deemed necessary.

In this regard critique have said that the government is trying to ease the compliance processes in favour of the project proponents by affording them the facility to submit a compliance report that ought to be done by a government organisation. This new draft has also been criticised for its many exemptions and for curtailing the scope of public hearings. Though the public hearing process is considered to be a key component of the EIA but the new notification, as criticised by many, have diluted this very important component. It provides for a reduction of time period from 30 days to 20 days for the public to submit their responses during a public hearing for any application seeking environmental clearance. It also requires that the public hearing process be completed in 40 days – compared to 45 days under the 2006 notification. The main reason stated for reducing the time is that it would become easy for new investments to complete the formality of EIA. If the people who may be affected by a project would lack appropriate opportunity to present their opinion before the concern authority, then how such project would reflect transparency and credibility. The reduction of time would definitely deprive those affected people where information is not easily accessible and where people not aware about such processes. The apex court of this country reiterated in several judgments that adequate time and opportunities should be given to the public for making representation before the appropriate authority. If it is not done then it would be a violation of the principles of natural justice. Does the new EIA notification 2020 by evading the stringent process in arranging the public consultation slackening the process of environmental clearance?