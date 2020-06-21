Centre approves admission of girls at Sainik School

NET News Desk

The central government has approved the admission of girl children from class (VI) at Sainik School, Niglok in East Siang district, from the academic session 2021-22 onwards, informed the school Principal Lt Colonel Rajesh Singh on Saturday.

“Dedicated staff members of the school are on their heels to materialize the dream of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Arunachalee girls as well. Sainik Schools are renowned and stand unparalleled because of its unique vision of making and reshaping young minds to join premier National Defense Academy,” said Singh in an official release.

Singh added that parents and girls could participate in a survey that will be available at a mobile-based link https://forms.gle/WQzkyWwC8jV8noP89 on the online portal from 1st July to 31st July 2020.

Principal Singh further apprised that girls and their parents’ eager to join Sainik School would be enquired and reviewed through survey intending to create a spur among young girls to prepare for All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination 2021-22, which is to be held tentatively on 3rd January 2021.

“The incredible emerging possibilities in Arunachalee girls would find wings to join the Indian Armed Forces. The school promises to administer in making and moulding the young girl cadets profoundly to grab the opportunity of becoming future flag bearers of the state and to wear the most coveted uniform,” he added.