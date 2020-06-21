Arunachal Pradesh: MLA Jambey Tashi advocates for tit-for-tat policy against China

NET News Desk

Reacting sharply to the recent face-off between India and China at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, that has left 20 Indian Army jawans including a colonel dead, MLA of Lumla Constituency, Jambey Tashi advocated for a tit-for-tat policy against the Chinese.

While asserting that India is a peace loving nation unlike China, which is globally known for its treacherous policy, he said that China had intentionally hidden COVID-19 outbreak which has now become a pandemic and has spread to 183 countries.

Tashi further said that India has a very strong leadership now and would never spare an inch of land that is linked to its sovereignty.

India’s frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh shares 3488-km border with China and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had intruded into India through Lumla on 20th October 1962 when Indian Army had fought at Zemithang, Muchut or Lumpo border posts valiantly albeit unprepared, “the bullet mark on the chin of Lord Jowa in 700-year-old Gorsam Stupa (One of the five in the world) bears the testimony of inhuman attitude of PLA jawans,” said Tashi.

“Though the PLA jawans create skirmishes along Indo-China border sometimes, everything is normal along the eastern border now, Tashi said. “The Army personnel are alert and guarding the border despite climatic and geographical challenges. While the jawans would continue to do so, patriotic Arunachalees also living along the border areas always remain vigilant against any anti-India activities,” he added.