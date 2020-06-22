Brahmaputra water level rising in Guwahati, Kamrup (M) District administration suspends ferry services

Hiranya Barman

Guwahati: In an effort to avoid any untoward incident owing to the rising water level of Brahmaputra, the Kamrup (Metro) District administration has suspended all the ferry services with immediate effect, from June 21, till the evening of 24 June 2020.

In a directive issued by the district administration, it has mentioned that “the water level of Brahmaputra river in Kamrup (Metro) district is rising and forecasted to be risen over danger level within 2-3 days, plying of ferry services in such situation may cause untoward incidents which may lead to the threat to the lives and properties of the public in general.”

The Water level of Brahmaputra at the DC court showed an upward trend on Monday. The water level of the river was 48.91 metre at the DC court on Sunday compared to 48.99 on Monday. The danger level of the river at the DC Court gauging site is 49.68 metre.

Similarly, Bahini river at Jonali Bridge gauging site maintained a rising trend. It flowed with the water level of 48.65 metre on Monday compared to 48.46 metre on Sunday. It has a danger level of 49.60 metre.

The Kallong River also showed a rising trend. Its gauging site at Italijan showed water flowing at 51.68 metre on Sunday compared to 51.61 metre on Saturday. It has a danger level of 53.20 metre.

The Bharalu Sluice gates have been closed with water levels flowing upstream at 48.65 metre and downstream flow of 48.96 metre. The Bharalu river flows at a danger level of 49.50 metre.