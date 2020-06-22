Junior College running without trade license fined by GMC

NET News Desk

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation on Monday fined R J Junior College in Beltola area in Guwahati for running without a trade license. Following an inspection by the GMC, the Junior College was slapped with a fine of Rs. 2,02,200.

Moreover, a seven day notice period has also been served to Sudarshan Public School, in Beltola due to absence of a signing authority.

A team led by GMC Commissioner Devajyoti Hazarika today inspected schools, colleges and other trade premises in the Beltola area.

Accordingly, the team comprising of GMC Veterinary officer and GMC Dispur zone Deputy Commissioner has been examining disposal systems of solid waste management including inspection of property tax, trade license, building permission, parking of school buses, general cleanliness of schools and colleges among others.