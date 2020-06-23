The Fitness Industry: Downfall or Evolution?

Anuraag Jaiswar

I have no idea if the government has allowed the reopening of the gyms by the time you read this. I am not writing this in protest or favour of the government’s decision in keeping the gyms shut. But since I have this wonderful space to pen down things and that I belong to this industry, I would like to talk about a few things that have been going on recently regarding the gym being closed for almost 3 months now (assuming it is).

The Scenario

None of us was prepared for what we all are going through. Not the fitness industry or any other industry or any individual. The sudden occurrence has shattered the livelihoods of the majority of the population around the globe in and out of this industry. People have lost their jobs. Rent has become an issue. Food is scarce amongst the wage earners. The economy is suffering. And not just this! It has cost the lives of a remarkable percentage of people globally. The government, however, is doing their best to keep control over the situation. But the loss is irrepressible.

The protests and accords

So, there has been a debate going on for a while now. While some of us are thinking about why this is even a topic of discussion, some have been severely protesting against it. The situation is very unusual and critical. It has been a real hard time for the trainers as well as the owners of the gyms. On the other hand, there has been a rapid and consistent increase in the COVID cases which is only increasing further, also this could be the reason why the gyms might see no chances of being re-opened anytime soon. While many from the same industry think that with the rising toll, any sort of communication we make is only a small contribution towards digging our own grave, some believe that the gyms should be declared open with proper measures in order to save the trainers and their families.

Assam is reportedly running out of Quarantine facilities. The question is that, looking at the situation, will it be a smart move to reopen the gyms and sports complexes considering the possibilities of things going wrong. It is clearly a risk, but is it worth it? Or is there an alternative way to work things out in favour of the fitness industry to minimise the financial damage? Let’s check it out.

The Opportunity

Apart from the trainers, other people who have/ had been suffering the same sort of trouble are people of the hospitality industry, the entertainment industry, the spa & salon industry, etc. But unlike the fitness industry, they do not have the option to go digital. Yes, I am talking about the online business for Fitness. At least we have a fair chance of surviving the hard time without risking lives. It won’t be easy but adapting never was.

We can either cringe over the situation or grab the opportunity as our only means of survival (in case there’s no news about the gym opening dates); no doubt a better means of survival. Being a professional, specialising in posture and performance, I am not a very great fan of online coaching either but what better choices do we have now? Then comes the “Evolution”. The part where we come out of our comfort zones to adapt to a newly formed environment. Talking about business, you would be surprised by the statistics of the rising online business opportunities and its scope. It’s like a planet with a large number of unclaimed pieces of lands. All we have to do is reach up to it and claim ours. If we want the general people to feel comfortable with this idea, it’s us who have to be comfortable and willing to act at first. There will be challenges, but only for a limited period of time. We will eventually adapt. And once all of this ends, it will only provide for us as an extra source of income.

My Opinion

I understand that a few groups of people will still be left behind, for eg., the housekeeping staffs just like the ones outside this industry, however, I am only trying to focus on the damages that “can” be repaired without opting for fatal options. The gyms could be reopened, but you cannot deny the risk factor involved in it. This one dubious decision “might” delay our chances of getting things back to normal. I wish there was a way for everyone to make things work, but I can put my opinions only where my expertise lies and here, it is coaching.

Lastly, though in a more digital manner, people still need us. Like they needed us before. It is completely upto us on how well we manage to get them motivated to take care of themselves in a situation when they need it the most.

The writer is a certified fitness expert. Having worked with brands like Talwalkers and Golds Gym, at present he is the Strength and Conditioning Coach & Nutrition Consultant of Guwahati City Football Club. Insta Handle : @the_badtrainer