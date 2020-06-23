Total lockdown imposed in 11 wards in Guwahati for a period of 14 days

NET News Desk

The Kamrup (Metro) district administration has enforced total lockdown in 11 wards in Guwahati on Tuesday for 14 days. The order came a day after State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hinted on strict enforcement of lockdown in few areas in the city to contain the spread of Covid-19, with effect from 9 pm on Tuesday. The lockdown will remain valid for 14 days.

As per an order issued by the district authority areas like Ferry Ghat colony No. 3, 4, 5 and 6, new railway colony, Institute Colony, Triangular Colony, LOCO Colony, BBC Colony, Part of Sadilapur, Garpandu and Jaymati Nagar under Ward No. 2.

Rest camp Colony, Water Works Railway Colony, Temple Ghat Colony, Maligaon Baripara Area, Garpandu area, Adabari, Adbari Railway Colony, Greem Park Colony, Anandnagar, Maligaon area under Ward No. 3.

Kamakhya Temple, Kamakhya Colony area, Pandunath basti, Kalipur area and rest of Maligaon area under Ward No. 4.

Maligaon Railway Colony(East and West), Gotanagar Railway Colony(west, central and east), Gaushala Railway Colony, Durga Sarobar and Shantipur, Bhutnath under Ward No. 5.

Dhirenpara, Ganeshpara, Manpara, Datalpara, Kothabari, Gorchuk and Jyotikuchi under ward No.6.

Gotanagar(part) Goatangar NC and Maligaon NC, Fatashil NC, Durga Sarovar, Fatasil, Dhirenpara Hill side under Ward No. 7.

Kumarpara, Machkhowa, Athgaon(part), Bharalumukh under Ward No. 8.

Chatribari, Krishnanagar, Tokobari, Fancybazar, Athgaon under Ward No. 9.

Panbazar, Fancybazar(part), Solapara under Ward No. 10(Part).

Bishnupur, Natunbasti, Bimalanagar, Mahendranagar, Sankarpur, Fatasil (part) under Ward No.15, Bhaskarnagar, Barsapara, Dhirenpara(part), Anandanag Rongpathar under Ward No. 16 will be under lockdown.

The administration barred movement of individuals in those areas. Government offices, offices of the autonomous/subordinate offices and private offices will remain closed under the wards.

Business and industrial establishments, public transport, movement of private vehicles, hospitality, educational institutes, places of worship, religious functions have been barred.

Not more than 20 persons will be permitted in funerals.

However, there are exceptions during the lockdown.

All essential services are exempted from the purview of the lockdown.

Shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder will remain open from 10 am to 5 pm.

Defence, Central and State Police forces, water, sanitation, municipal bodies, post offices, hospitals, grocery shops, bank, petrol pumps, LPG petroleum and gas retail storage outlets among others are allowed to operate.

Without stopping in between thoroughfare is allowed from Jalukbari to Noonmati via Panbazar, Jalukbari to Khanapara (NHAI four lane), Paltanbazar to Khanapara on GS Road, Lokhra Chariali to Paltanbazar and Panbazar to Ganeshguri via RG Baruah road.

Persons above 65 years of age, pregnant women, children below the age of 10, persons with co-morbidities are advised to stay at home.

The district administration further directed that the said order shall remain valid for a period of 14 days with effect from today subject to modification as and when required.