Arunachal Pradesh: Torrential rain disrupts road communication

NET News Desk

Following incessant rain for the past many days, the thirty feet approach road of the bridge over Sille River washed away. This disrupted the road communication of Mirem-Mikong-Ruksin (MMR), under Ruksin sub division in Arunachal Pradesh.

Ruksin ADC KabitApang today visited the area. Niglok Head Gaon BuraTalung Saroh appealed the visiting ADC for immediate restoration stating that the bridge served as the lifeline of the local villages. “Immediate restoration was also very essential for medical emergencies,” HGB Saroh added.

Meanwhile, East Siang Deputy Commissioner Dr Kinny Singh directed the EE (PWD) for an immediate restoration. After the field visit, the EE, TaniTaki informed the DC that the approach road towards Niglok site has been completely damaged and it would take at least 10 to 15 days. Taki further asked Ruksin administration to issue a travel advisory for the public not to use MMR road till the connectivity is restored.