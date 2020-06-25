Natural Remedies for Digestive Health

Sisir

Our modern day food habits are ‘crazy’ enough to upset our tummies. As it’s common among people, we often consider indigestion as a minor issue. However, if ignored it can lead to serious health problems in digestion. Not everyone likes to pop a pill or gulp a tonic every time the stomach gurgles.

Let’s check out some natural options popular in Assam to keep your gut in good shape.

Khar

Khar is the Assamese word for Alkali. Long before alkaline water was sold at a hefty price, people form Northeast India already had it as a part of their regular diet. Owning to a meal which was high on proteins, khar was the ingredient which would help us in digestion. It was also used as a substitute for salt for a long time. Imagine eating a lot of meat and spices without worrying about acidity in your stomach! It is generally prepared by passing water through the ashes of dried banana peals.

Thekera Tenga

Exactly opposite of the first ingredient in this list, ‘tenga’ means sour and is an equivalent of acid. Fish is a very popular item in the northeast owing to the large number of rivers and tributaries in the region. And maas tenga, or fish in a sour curry is one of the traditional dishes of Assam. Thekera is used not only in fish curry, but also for making sour dal and a tangy juice. This is often served chilled in the summers since it’s both refreshing and hydrating. Imagine having a glass of juice after a heavy meal and having everything digested in a jiffy.

Bhedai Lota

Bhedai Lota is another important ingredient of the Assamese community. And like some healthy things, Shunk vine (as the name says) comes with a disgusting smell. But it’s high in fiber and has some very important properties of cleaning up your gut. You can make a curry out of it or even fritters. But a soup made from skunk vine, ginger leaves and black pepper gives an immunity boost as well.

Sirata

This tiny shrub is a prized possession of a lot of mothers from the region. We can store the dried stems of this plant for a very long time. And whenever the need is, just break few tiny pieces, soak them overnight and drink the water in the morning. This super bitter herb is used for de-worming the stomach. So, if you belong to some village of this region and you have lost your appetite, your granny or one of the old aunts will definitely prescribe this medicine.

Mosundari

Another traditional herb that grows wild in the region is mosundari. Boil a few leaves, mash them and eat. That’s medicine enough for the usual stomach upset. It has fibres and minerals which not only controls loose motion but also promotes the growth of healthy microbes in the gut, making it double useful. But as usual, mind the smell. If you can ignore that, your digestion is going to be back in track in no time.

Amlokhi

Amlokhi or Indian gooseberry is not only tangy and tasty but also very healthy. It is one of the richest natural sources of iron and vitamin C. Apart from these it is also one of the best herbal medicines for lack of appetite and even nausea. So the next time you don’t feel like eating after that heavy party on the previous night, eat one or two gooseberries with some rock salt. It will also help in digestion.

So why no not try these amazing resources of nature and take care of yourself in these difficult times.