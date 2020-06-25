TO EAT OR NOT EAT, That is the Question

Whether it’s a roadside chaat or a scrumptious Italian platter, the virus-induced lockdown has drifted away the food lovers from their food explorations. Eating in a restaurant with family or friends has become a thing of the ‘past’ invoking nostalgia. The food industry has incurred heavy losses due the shutdown. The food outlets were instructed to shut down during the initial phases of lockdown in the country, although food delivery service was on in some parts.In the northeast, some relaxations to the food business was provided during the third and fourth phases of lockdown. Government of Assam issued guidelines for food outlets stating that all tea shops, restuarants, ice- cream parlours, cooked food outlets are allowed to operate on takeaway or home delivery basis till 7pm. Earlier the timing for delivery and takeaways was fixed till 6pm. However, in lockdown 4 the government has extended the curfew timing from 7pm to 7am. The Sikkim government too took a decision to give a go-ahead to the opening of restaurants and fast food joints with certain restrictions. This decision was taken with a view to boost the state’s economy. The food outlets were ordered to remain open from 8am to 5pm just like all the other shops that have been allowed to operate as informed by Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

Threat from Food

Although, the food outlets have resumed operations in some parts of the region, the footfall of customers or number of online orders have declined big time compared to the pre-covid time. People are not sure as to how safe it is to consume food from outside with this deadly virus in the air. According to World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), there is no evidence to prove that COVID19 can spread through food. The virus spreads among humans predominantly via droplets hurled by sneezing/coughing or through contaminated hands and surfaces. Hence, the people are unlikey to contract it while eating food from outside, unless the person preparing the food is not maintaining adequate hygiene protocol. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has also written to the state governments to not impose restrictions on sale of frozen and chilled food products. However, there have been reports about delivery boys and kitchen staff contracting COVID19 in some parts of the country.In one such case a pizza delivery boy in Delhi was tested positive for COVID19, which led to 72 families he had delivered pizzas to being quarantined.To put a check on cases like this, the FSSAI has also come up with Do’s and Don’ts for chefs and staff handling food.

As per the WHO, “studies have shown that coronavirus can survive for up to 72 hours on plastic and stainless steel, less than four hours on copper and less than 24 hours on cardboard.” Hence, If you are receiving a package from outside, clean your hands with an alcohol- based handrub or wash them with soap and water. Avoid touching your eyes, mouth, or nose.

Safety Measures by Food Outlets



The food outlets in the northeastern region have implemented stringent safety measures for their staff and customers.Tapan Baruah, owner of one of oldest and popular food outlets in Guwahati, Momo Ghar, informed that his outlets are sanitized every morning. “We have facilities for hand washing as well hand satinization for both staff and customers. Every morning we check the temperature of our staff and delivery boys. We make sure that only hot food is served. Even if the food has cooled down, we make the customers or delivery boys wait till the food is reheated,” added Baruah. Talking about the food safety measures taken by restaurants in Sikkim, Dhruba J Saikia said that, ” To run a food business amid a pandemic is quite challenging as well as risky. However, the people in Sikkim are very understanding and law abiding which make our jobs a bit convenient.” To ensure safety and contain the spread of virus, Saikia sanitize both his restaurants named ‘Dee’z’ located in Gangtok. He informed that although the Sikkim government has allowed takeaways, most of the eateries in the state are only using the option of delivery. “We do not want to use the option of takeaways because to take away the food, the customer will have to come out and wait at our outlets. This may increase the chance of community transmission. Hence, we tell our customers to place their orders and the food is delivered to their doorsteps”, added Saikia. In spite of the losses, Saikia feels that it’s better for people to rely on home-cooked food and control their cravings.

The pandemic and the subsequent lockdown have hit the food market really hard in the Northeast. A lot of people are out of their jobs and the restaurant owners too are in a dilemma whether to function their outlets or not. Along with the treasure trove of traditional delicacies, Northeast is known for its amazing street food varieties starting from momos to chowmein etc. Variety was the spice of the food outlets in the region.However, in the post-covid time, food hygiene will perhaps become a major factor while choosing a eatery.