Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee observes “Shaheedon ko Salam Divas”

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee APCC in association with APMCC, APCSD, APYC, INTUC, APRGPRS, APYBCSD and NSUI has observed “Shaheedon ko Salam Divas” on 26th June 2020 at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, Itanagar to pay homage and tribute to the brave soldiers, who laid their supreme sacrifice in the Galwan Valley.

Through this programme, the party salutes the memory of the twenty soldiers who were martyred and reiterated its unwavering solidarity and support to the Armed Forces across the country defending the nation.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mina Toko, General Secretary-cum-Spokesperson APCC in her speech questioning the Modi Government said, “how his government has allowed Chinese incursion on Indian land and, why Modi Government sent the Jawans unarmed to fight with China ?”

She further stated that the PMO’s statement is clearly a lame attempt to obfuscate the truth. She demanded that PMO and the Government need to clearly state their position on the Galwan Valley. “Is Galwan Valley not part of India territory? Why is Government not coming forward and strongly rebutting the Chinese claim over Galwan Valley? If Chinese troops are present there, does it not amount to intrusion into and occupation of Indian territory?” she also urged the Prime Minister to follow ‘Raj Dharma’ and rise to the challenge of protecting national security and territorial integrity.

Similarly, Block Congress Committee, 15-Sagalee Block has also observed “Shaheedon ko Salam Divas” on 26th June 2020 at Sagalee .Nabam Tuki, President APCC and Techi Tagi Tara, Vice-President APCC attended the programme.