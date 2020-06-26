Nadda attacks Congress over PMNRF donation to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation

BJP president J.P. Nadda said on Friday the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund donated money to the “family-run” Rajiv Gandhi Foundation when the Congress-led UPA was in power, claiming it was a “brazen fraud” and big betrayal of the people of India.

Nadda, who on Thursday targeted the Congress and the Gandhi family for allegedly accepting donation to the foundation from the Chinese embassy, also posted a photograph of documents to back his fresh charge.

However, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala accused BJP and Nadda of playing a “diabolical game of deception” to divert attention from the alleged Chinese occupation of Indian territory.

The BJP and the Congress are locked in a bitter war of words over the two issues.

“PMNRF, meant to help people in distress, was donating money to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in UPA years. Who sat on the PMNRF board? Smt. Sonia Gandhi. Who chairs RGF? Smt. Sonia Gandhi. Totally reprehensible, disregarding ethics, processes and not bothering about transparency,” Nadda said on Twitter.

Diverting the hard-earned money of the people of India to a family-run foundation is not only a “brazen fraud” but also a “big betrayal” of the people, he added. “One family’s hunger for wealth has cost the nation immensely. If only they have devoted their energies towards more constructive agenda. The Congress’ Imperial Dynasty needs to apologise to the unchecked loot for self-gains!” the BJP chief said.

