Assam Government clears salary, wages and pension for the month of June

Hiranya Barman

Guwahati: The Assam Government today cleared the bills and cheques related to salary, wages and pension for the month of June.

In an order issued by the State Finance Department, all treasury officers are instructed to pass the bills and cheques relating to salary, wages, pension, non-salary claims and other pension related benefits for the month June.

The order further instructed the treasury officers to initiate the formality after necessary scrutiny as per existing norms and procedure from July 1 onwards.