Fuel Price Today: Petrol, diesel prices unchanged after 21-day hike

In a big relief for the common man, the continuous rise in petrol and diesel prices came to a halt on Sunday. Fuel prices across the metros were unchanged for the first time after price hikes for 21 consecutive days. Petrol prices, however, were unchanged for a day during this 21-day period after the daily revision based on dynamic pricing was reinstated.

In the national capital, petrol price was unchanged at Rs 80.38 per litre on Sunday. Cost of diesel also was the same as Saturday at Rs 80.40 a litre.

Since the daily price revision resumed on June 7, petrol price has increased Rs 9.12 and diesel rose by Rs 11.01 in the national capital. In the other cities the magnitude of increase was similar.

Similarly, petrol prices in the other metros of Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata were unchanged at Rs 87.14, Rs 83.59 and Rs 82.05 per litre respectively.

During the past 21 days, the quantum of price hike gradually declined from around 60 paise raise for a few days, immediately post the resumption of daily price revision, to less than 20 paise during the past few days.

In a historic development, the price of diesel surged above that of petrol in the national capital during this period. However, petrol price is currently just two paise away from that of diesel.