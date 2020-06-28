Home Ministry assures help towards those affected by natural calamities in Assam

NET News Desk

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today telephoned Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and enquired about the incidents of landslides in Guwahati and other places of the state. The Union Home Minister also took stock of the rising water level of various rivers in the state and resultant floods, landslides taking place due to incessant rain and measures taken for relief and rehabilitation of the affected people among others.

Informing the Union Home Minister that the state government had taken all measures to manage the flood situation, the Chief Minister said DCs and SPs of all districts have been directed through a video conference to speed up all relief operations apart from instructing them to keep adequate stock of food, maintain food quality, observe COVID-19 protocols, keep medical facilities etc. in the relief camps. The Chief Minister also informed that adequate strength of NDRF and SDRF has been kept ready in all districts so that they can be called into action during emergency situations. He also apprised the Union Home Minister that the power department had been directed to take all precautionary measures to avoid untoward incidents like electrocution while also instructing the food and civil supplies department to prevent price rise and artificial scarcity of essential commodities during these times.

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured all help and cooperation from the central government in managing the problems of flood and erosion while asserting that the central government would stand together with the state government in these difficult times. The Union Home Minister also offered his deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in flood and landslide incidents.

Thank you Shri @AmitShah ji on behalf of the people of Assam. With your support and guidance, we will surely overcome every challenge that we are facing at this moment. https://t.co/Arkd2AHqgq — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) June 28, 2020

Torrential rain triggering landslides in many parts of Assam has claimed 23 lives till date according to data available with Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). Priyanka Boro, a resident of Kharguli in Guwahati died due to a massive landslide in the area.

Hirimbapur and Kailashpurat at Kharguli, Nabagraha, Pandu, Geetanagar in Guwahati have been inflicted by landslides, ASDMA stated.