Bajaj Finserv appoints Purav Jhaveri as President, Investments

Bajaj Finserv today announced the appointment of Purav Jhaveri as President Investments. Purav in the past has managed a global equity fund, an International actively managed ETF and built a strong investment track record in global equities and emerging market equities. Purav will be taking charge at Bajaj Finserv from 1st July 2020.

Purav joins Bajaj Finserv from Franklin Templeton, USA where he last worked as Managing Director – Portfolio Manager/Investment Strategy responsible for managing all aspects of the investment function in the equity groups. He was the Chair of the Equity ESG Working Group – leading ESG integration and thought leadership, and Chair of the Equity Quantitative Analytics Working Group – leading the application of quantitative analytics in portfolio construction and research idea generation in addition to many other key responsibilities.

Purav has a vast experience of global investment management, overseeing large global portfolios and building world-class investment teams. Over the years, he has developed a strong knowledge of global equity, fixed income and alternative strategies, with hands-on experience of leading investment teams and managing effective institutional Investment processes.

Purav is an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He holds a Financial Risk Manager (FRM) certification from Global Association of Risk Professionals. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charter holder, he is on the board of the CFA Society of San Francisco. He is also on the Advisory Board of Rutgers University’s Big Data Program.

About Bajaj Finserv Limited Bajaj Finserv Limited is the holding company for the businesses dealing with financial services of the Bajaj Group. Its insurance joint ventures with Allianz SE, Germany, namely Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited are engaged in life and general insurance business respectively. Its subsidiary Bajaj Finance Limited is a deposit-taking Non-Banking Finance Company engaged in consumer finance, SME finance and commercial lending and wealth management.

To know more, please visit https://www.bajajfinserv.in/