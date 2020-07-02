Akshay Kumar starrer Bellbottom is an untold true story: Writer Aseem Arrora

Screenwriter Aseem Arrora is currently busy with his upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer “Bellbottom”. The writer says the rollercoaster spy ride will overwhelm the audience with strong emotions. “‘Bellbottom’ is an untold true story and pierces your heart even though it is set in the espionage world,” Aseem said.

Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, the film is scheduled to go on floors later this year.

The writer has worked on movies like “Baazaar”, “Malang” and “Lucknow Central”. He has also written for shows like “P.O.W. – Bandi Yuddh Ke” and “Uttaran”.

He entered Bollywood with the 2008 movie “Heroes”. He said he started his writing career with films and added: “Moved to TV on the advice of Anurag Basu. But after five years I returned to films again with ‘Lucknow Central’.”

On what he thinks of the changing content in Bollywood, he said: “Looking forward to great times ahead. Everyone has a space under the sun with platforms from web to films to TV and now even phone apps. Everyone can write, and everyone can create and find an audience. Challenging themes that could never be pursued, now have the best chance.”

Meanwhile, actress Vaani Kapoor will star opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in upcoming espionage thriller “Bellbottom”. This will be Vaani’s first film with Akshay.

“I am elated to share the screen space with Akshay sir. I am also thrilled to partner with the whole team who have already made me feel at home at this initial stage of our film. Hoping that this excitement will translate beautifully on screen,” Vaani said.

Explaining the casting choice, producer Jackky Bhagnani said that the script made him choose a fresh pairing.

“Vaani is an intelligent and an effective actor and I have loved all her performances. The female lead in eBellbottom’ has to be in sync with Akshay sir’s screen persona. The role is meaty and I am confident that Vaani will ace this one,” said Jackky, who is backing the film with his banner Pooja Entertainment.

“Bellbottom” is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021.