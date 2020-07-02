BSF Seized Narcotic & Contrabands Worth 11.83 Lakhs in Tripura

NET News Desk

In a series of operations, the troops of BSF Tripura Frontier have seized a total of 11.83 lakhs of narcotics and contrabands in South Tripura District.

In a press release issued by the BSF Tripura, it has been mentioned that amid the pandemic the BSF has been vigilant in maintaining peace and tranquility in the International Border. As such, to curb the menace of trans-border crimes, particularly narcotics smuggling in the State of Tripura, the BSF has been conducting various ‘Anti-Smuggling Drives’, and has succeeded in seizing a huge quantity of narcotics and other contraband items on a regular basis.

On 01 July 2020, in one of the operation based on a specific BSF intelligence input, the troops of Border Out Post GK Para, under PS PR Bari, District South Tripura, during a special ambush in the target area successfully seized 2180 Nos Yaba Tablets, 04 Kgs Ganja, 84 Bottles of Phensedyl, 01 bottle of Liquor having combined market value 11,24,454/-. The seized contrabands were handed over to Customs Belonia for further legal action.

“In addition to curbing the smuggling activities in bordering areas of Tripura State; the vigilant BSF troops deployed on these extreme frontiers are also effectively maintaining peace and tranquility along the International Boundary,’ said the release.