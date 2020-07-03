Tawang Consumer Forum imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on ICICI bank for deficiency in its services

NET News Desk

The District Consumer Forum of Tawang today disposed off a consumer case involving delayed service to a customer by the ICICI Bank and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the bank.

The applicant, a shopkeeper of Tawang Nehru Market, Jogendra Pareek had deposited an ICICI bank cheque amounting Rs.55,985/-in his SBI bank account at Tawang Branch, but the same amount didn’t get credited into his account, due to which the validity of the cheque expired.

He later approached the Banks for help but didn’t get any positive response and finally he approached the District Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum, Tawang for justice against deficiencies in the services of the bank.

The District Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum quickly took note of the complaint and admitted the case. It was found that the cheque was forwarded by SBI Tawang for local clearance to ICICI Tawang branch. ICICI Tawang branch due to some technical reasons forwarded the cheque to Tezpur Branch for further action, but it got misplaced causing mental agony to the customer.

The Consumer forum noted, that the Bank didn’t carry on their duty properly and denied its customer of proper service. They never requested the customer for re-issue of the cheque but made him go from desk to bench. The District Forum in its interim order directed the ICICI Tawang branch to take all necessary steps to clear the cheque amount, which was fully complied with. The complainant received a compensation of Rs.15000( Fifteen Thousand) only for mental agony and financial loss along with the amount he deposited.

The District Consumer Protection officer Tawang Kesang Tashi informed that, “this case would have been disposed off much earlier but due to the ongoing Pandemic situation and lockdowns it got stretched.” He further added that Consumers should be aware and know their rights and bring it to the notice of Consumer Dispute Redressal forums if there is any deficiency in the services”.