Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts Mizoram

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 was reported near Champhai in Mizoram on Friday afternoon.

According to India’s National Center for Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake was 52 km south-southeast (SSE) of Champhai, Mizoram, India, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 2:35:41 PM IST at a depth of 25 km from the surface.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 03-07-2020, 14:35:41 IST, Lat: 23.02 & Long: 93.53, Depth: 25 Km ,Location: 52km SSE of Champhai, Mizoram, India.

