PM Modi makes surprise visit to Ladakh

NET News Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to Ladakh today morning.

Modi arrived in Led for an unannouced visit this morning to review the situation in wake of the June 15 Galwan Valley clash that claimed lives of 20 Indian soldiers.

He is interacting with personnel of Army, Air Force & ITBP at one of the forward locations in Nimu. Located at 11,000 feet, Nimu is among the tough terrains, surrounded by Zanskar range and on the banks of the Indus.

As per reports, the prime minister will review the security situation along the Line of Actual Control and also interact with the soldiers. He will also meet the injured troops at the military hospital.

The prime minister is accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane.