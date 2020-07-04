20 fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal; tally 252

Twenty more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the state’s tally of coronavirus patients to 252, a senior health official said.

Of the fresh cases, eight were reported from West Kameng district and six each from the capital complex and Changlang, Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said.

“All the cases were reported from quarantine centres. Sixteen of them were asymptomatic, while four have symptoms of the infection,” he said.

The new patients had recently returned from Assam, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat, Jharkhand and Telangana, Jampa said.

“The four symptomatic patients from West Kameng are admitted to the military hospital while the remaining 16 were shifted to COVID care centres,” Jampa said.

Four patients — three in Changlang and one in West Kameng — were discharged from COVID care centres on Friday and advised to stay in home quarantine for 14 days, he added.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 176 active coronavirus cases, while 75 patients have recovered from the disease and one has died of the infection.

The capital complex is the worst-affected with 81 COVID-19 cases, followed by Changlang (52), West Kameng (21) and Namsai (10).

A total of 25,917 samples were tested for the disease in the state till Friday and the results of 1,584 are awaited, Jampa said.