Assam: Three villages in Karbi Anglong declared as epicenters of African Swine Fever

NET News Desk

The Government of Assam has declared three villages of Karbi Anglong and its adjoining areas as the epicenters of the African Swine Fever and has imposed certain restrictions on the designated villages with immediate effect and until further orders.

In an order issued by the Additional District Magistrate of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Rajeshan Terang it has been mentioned that the villages namely, Taralangso of Lumbajong Block, Phuloni of Howrahghat Block and Langbungdingpi of Langsomepi Block has been declared as the epicenters of the African Swine Fever.

Moreover, villages falling under the radius of 1 km of the designated epicenters are declared as Infected Zones and those falling under the radius of 10 km are declared as Surveillance Zones.

The following restrictions have been put into place by the District Magistrate:

The order further stated that anybody violating the order will be liable to be prosecuted under section 188 IPC.