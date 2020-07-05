4 Assam Rifles personnel, 10 NDRF staffers among 22 new COVID-19 cases in Mizoram

Twenty-two more people, including four Assam Rifles personnel and ten NDRF staffers, tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the state’s tally to 186, an official said on Sunday.

Of the fresh cases, 14 were reported from Aizawl district and four each from Siaha and Lawngtlai, he said.

“A total of 22 people, including three women, tested positive for the disease in the past 24 hours and all of them have travel history,” the health department official said.

This is the second-highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in the state after the first coronavirus patient was found in Mizoram on March 24, he said.

The state had reported the biggest single-day spike of 51 coronavirus cases on June 10.

The 10 National Disaster Response Force personnel were stationed at Lungverh, about 17-km from here, while four Assam Rifles men were posted at Zokhawsang in Aizwal.

With these new patients, the state now has 56 active cases and 130 people have recovered from the disease.

The new patients, aged between 18 and 56, have returned to the state from Assam, Bihar, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Manipur and Jharkhand and they have been in quarantine centres, he said.

Barring three patients from Siaha district, all are asymptomatic, the official said, adding that their samples were tested at the Zoram Medical College.