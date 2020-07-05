America loves India, says US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that America loves India as he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for greeting him on the occasion of the 244th Independence Day of the United States.

The Fourth of July — also known as Independence Day or July 4th – is a federal holiday in the US commemorating the publication of the declaration of independence from Great Britain in 1776.

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday congratulated President Trump and the people of the US on the country’s 244th Independence Day, saying as the world’s largest democracies “we cherish freedom and human enterprise that this day celebrates”.

“I congratulate US President Donald Trump and the people of the USA on the 244th Independence Day of the USA,” Modi tweeted.

I congratulate @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and the people of the USA on the 244th Independence Day of the USA. As the world's largest democracies, we cherish freedom and human enterprise that this day celebrates. @WhiteHouse — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2020