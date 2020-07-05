Participate in the citizens’ initiative to propose bicycle lanes in Guwahati

Covid-19 provides an opportunity for cities to embrace cycling. With Covid-19 there is a greater demand for cycling. Cities around the world are expanding their cycling networks. Cycling is a green means to economic recovery. Cycling can provide access to jobs, to education, to recreation and it is for everyone.

To create a cycling-friendly environment in Indian cities, The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Govt. of India along with Smart Cities Mission and ITDP India will launch the India Cycles 4 Change Challenge. The challenge is to inspire Indian cities to implement quick cycle-friendly interventions in the wake of Covid-19 in collaboration with their citizens and assistance from experts. The top 10 winning cities will be granted Rs. 1 crore each.

To help Guwahati achieve this goal ‘The Green lane Foundation’, with the support of the Bicycle Mayor of Guwahati and Pedal for a Change, had made a small survey to find out the best possible routes in Guwahati where Bicycle Lanes can be proposed. They now call upon the people of Guwahati to vote for or suggest their own routes. Click on the link to submit your choice https://forms.gle/ 2AoDGstGPUAh92Vn8. One can also visit www. thegreenlanefoundation.org for the voting link. The last date for submission is 10th July 2020.

The routes have been prepared to connect places of public interest like educational institutes, work places and markets. These are routes that can be used by the maximum number of people to commute on their cycles during all times of the day. The findings will be submitted to the concerned departments for further action.