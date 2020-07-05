Seven more test positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh

At least seven more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, raising the total tally in the state to 259, a senior health department official said on Sunday.

Of the seven, four are from Anjaw district, which was coronavirus-free until Friday, two from Tirap, and one from the state capital, the official said.

All fresh cases were reported from isolation centres, where people are being placed under quarantine following their return from other states, Surveillance Officer L Jampa said.

The lone coronavirus patient in Tawang district was discharged from a hospital on Saturday following his recovery, Jampa said, adding that the man had been advised to stay at home and monitor his health over the next 14 days.

Meanwhile, a frontline worker died in a road accident on Saturday while returning to the state from Dibrugarh in Assam, where he had gone to drop samples at an ICMR laboratory.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu conveyed his condolences to his family and friends.

“Saddened to know about loss of life of #CoronaWarrior Shri Sangpula Tayo, driver in Tezu General Hospital in a tragic accident while on #COVID19 duty. My deepest condolences and prayers for the surviving family and friends. May his soul rest in peace,” he tweeted.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 182 active cases, while 76 people have recovered from the disease so far.

One person has succumbed to the infection.

A total of 26,569 swab samples have been tested for COVID-19 thus far.

The capital complex — comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa — has registered the maximum number of coronavirus cases in the state at 82, followed by Changlang district at 52, West Kameng at 21 and Namsai at 10.

The state government had on Saturday said that it would impose a “total lockdown” on the capital complex next week, amid the spurt in cases.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting convened by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar said.

The shutdown will be in force for seven days from 6pm on Monday, he said, adding that no vehicular or pedestrian movement will be allowed unless absolutely necessary.

Urging people not to panic, he said the shutdown will provide a breather to all frontline workers, who had been toiling hard for the past three months without a break.

All frontline workers will be undergoing tests for COVID-19 next week to ensure they are safe, the chief secretary added.