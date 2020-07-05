Seven more test positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh

At least seven more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, raising the total tally in the state to 259, a senior health department official said on Sunday.

Of the seven, four are from Anjaw district, which was coronavirus-free until Friday, two from Tirap, and one from the state capital, the official said.

All fresh cases were reported from isolation centres, where people have been placed under quarantine following their return from other states, Surveillance Officer L Jampa said.

The lone coronavirus patient in Tawang district was discharged from a hospital on Saturday following his recovery, Jampa said, adding that the man had been advised to stay at home and monitor his health over the next 14 days.

Meanwhile, a frontline worker died in a road accident on Saturday while returning to the state from Dibrugarh in Assam, where he had gone to drop samples at an ICMR laboratory.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu conveyed his condolences to his family and friends.

“Saddened to know about loss of life of #CoronaWarrior Shri Sangpula Tayo, driver in Tezu General Hospital in a tragic accident while on #COVID19 duty. My deepest condolences and prayers for the surviving family and friends. May his soul rest in peace,” he tweeted.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 182 active cases, while 76 people have recovered so far.

One person has succumbed to the disease.

A total of 26,569 swab samples have been tested for COVID-19 thus far.

The capital complex comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa — has registered the maximum number of coronavirus cases in the state at 82, followed by Changlang district at 52, West Kameng at 21 and Namsai at 10.