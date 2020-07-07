After Travelling 400 km for Treatment, Baby Dies Within Hours of Testing Covid-19 Positive

An eight-month-old baby who travelled around 400 km from Arunachal Pradesh to Meghalaya via Assam for treatment died within hours of testing positive for coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday.

The baby boy was referred to the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) here from Arunachal Pradesh’s Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences for treatment of some ailment, they said.