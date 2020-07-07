Aparshakti Khurana: Helmet will bring a smile, with a sensible message

Actor Aparshakti Khurana says his upcoming film “Helmet” will bring a smile on people’s face, with a sensible message in the middle of their stressful schedules. “Absorbing the reality of the Covid-19 pandemic and the crisis that has followed is going to take us some time. As that happens, I cherish everything that makes me smile and laugh. The movies will be crucial in aiding people’s abilities to cope with different pressures,” Aparshakti said.

He added: ” I can safely assure viewers that ‘Helmet’ will be the recess of fun and bring a smile on people’s face with a sensible message in the middle of their stressful schedules.”