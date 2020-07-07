Centre seeks 6 months more to give permanent commission to women in army

Citing the COVID-19 induced lockdown, the Centre has asked the Supreme Court to grant it six months extra to comply with its verdict granting permanent commission to eligible women officers in the army and also making provisions for them in command posts.

In an application, the Ministry of Defence said: “The applicants have commenced the process of substantial compliance of the directions issued by this court, in earnest and in letter and spirit. However, in view of the corona pandemic and the ensuing lockdown coupled with exigencies of service, the applicant has not been able to complete the same and requires some more time to complete the entire process.”

A bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud will take up the matter for hearing on Tuesday.

The top court had delivered the verdict on February 17, where it made clear that women officers had to be treated at par with their male counterparts.