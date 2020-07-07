Government to come up with SOP for flim shootings in wake of COVID-19: Javadekar

The government is coming up with a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for shooting films in India in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and is also set to provide incentives for production to accelerate restarting of film-making, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the inauguration of ‘FICCI FRAMES 2020’, a convention on the business of entertainment, Javadekar said all stakeholders need to work together to make progress and harness the soft power of India — media and entertainment.

“Government is coming up with a standard operating procedure for shooting films in India in the light of the pandemic,” the Information and Broadcasting minister said.

“Further, to accelerate the restart of film-making that had come to a standstill as a result of COVID, it is also coming up with incentives of production in all sectors, including TV serials, film-making, co-production, animation, gaming. We will be announcing these measures shortly,” he said.