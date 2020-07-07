Woman delivers baby while standing in queue for COVID-19 test

A pregnant 22-year-old woman, who was refused admission to the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) till she cleared the COVID-19 test, delivered her baby while standing in queue for the test on Monday.

The woman, Palak, was in labour when she arrived at the hospital but was asked to go to the triage area where tests are done through the TruNat machine.

She could barely stand and when her amniotic sac ruptured, she collapsed and delivered the baby on the spot.

The incident led to panic and the medical staff shifted the woman and the new born to a ward.