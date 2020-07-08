Former MP Sushmita Dev tests COVID positive

NET News Desk
All India Mahila Congress President and former Silchar MP Sushmita Dev reportedly tested positive for Coronavirus on Wednesday.
As per a report published in The Barak Bulletin, she was quoted as saying that, ‘I am asymptomatic and will follow the protocol.’
The report further stated that on June 30 she met Rudra Narayan Gupta, Director, Green Heals Hospital who was earlier tested positive for COVID-19 on July 6. Sushmita Dev was in the contact list of Rudra Narayan Gupta.
Later the former MP took to Twitter where she confirmed that she has been tested positive and is asymptomatic.
My report as signed by Department of Microbiology, Silchar Medical College, Cachar, Assam says I have tested positive for COVID 19. I am asymptomatic as of now. I thank everyone for their concern & calls. 🙏🏻
— Sushmita Dev (@sushmitadevinc) July 8, 2020
Leave a Reply