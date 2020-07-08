Former MP Sushmita Dev tests COVID positive

NET News Desk

All India Mahila Congress President and former Silchar MP Sushmita Dev reportedly tested positive for Coronavirus on Wednesday.

As per a report published in The Barak Bulletin, she was quoted as saying that, ‘I am asymptomatic and will follow the protocol.’

The report further stated that on June 30 she met Rudra Narayan Gupta, Director, Green Heals Hospital who was earlier tested positive for COVID-19 on July 6. Sushmita Dev was in the contact list of Rudra Narayan Gupta.

Later the former MP took to Twitter where she confirmed that she has been tested positive and is asymptomatic.