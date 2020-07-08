Six GREF jawans tested COVID positive in Sikkim

NET News Desk

Six General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) jawans have tested positive for the coronavirus in Sikkim, taking the Himalayan state’s tally to 133.

As per latest Health Bulletin issued by DG-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr. Pempa T. Bhutia, six new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the state. All the six persons belonged to the GREF camp in Rongli, East Sikkim, where they had been kept in quarantine along with an entire team of GREF jawans.

After developing symptoms, these six jawans were brought to the STNM Hospital flu clinic by GREF ambulance, and subsequently tested for Covid-19. Their tests came positive on the evening of 7th July.

Dr. Bhutia informed that the entire GREF camp at Rongli has been converted into a containment zone, and adequate security personnel have been deployed to ensure there is no movement. He informed that all the remaining persons in the camp including the ambulance driver and nursing supervisor will be tested immediately.

With the new cases, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the State has reached 133, with 71 cured and discharged, 13 migrated out and 49 active cases.

The DG Cum Secretary also shared details of the two positive cases which were reported on 7th July afternoon.

One was a 27-year-old female who had travelled from Devidanga on 28th June and entered the State through Melli Checkpost and was lodged in Manjushree quarantine centre.

The other person who tested positive was a 37-year-old male who had returned to the State from Bihar on 29th June and had entered through Rangpo Checkpost. He was lodged in a paid quarantine centre.

All the primary and secondary contacts of both these cases have been traced and both the quarantine centres have been converted into containment areas. All primary and secondary contacts will be tested on priority, it was informed.