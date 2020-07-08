Six GREF jawans tested COVID positive in Sikkim

NET News Desk
Six General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) jawans have tested positive for the coronavirus in Sikkim, taking the Himalayan state’s tally to 133.
As per latest Health Bulletin issued by DG-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr. Pempa T. Bhutia, six new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the state. All the six persons belonged to the GREF camp in Rongli, East Sikkim, where they had been kept in quarantine along with an entire team of GREF jawans.
After developing symptoms, these six jawans were brought to the STNM Hospital flu clinic by GREF ambulance, and subsequently tested for Covid-19. Their tests came positive on the evening of 7th July.
Dr. Bhutia informed that the entire GREF camp at Rongli has been converted into a containment zone, and adequate security personnel have been deployed to ensure there is no movement. He informed that all the remaining persons in the camp including the ambulance driver and nursing supervisor will be tested immediately.
With the new cases, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the State has reached 133, with 71 cured and discharged, 13 migrated out and 49 active cases.
The DG Cum Secretary also shared details of the two positive cases which were reported on 7th July afternoon.
