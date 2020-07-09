Arunachal Pradesh: Aerodrome Committee meeting held at Pasighat

NET News Desk

PASIGHAT, July 8, 2020: The Aerodrome Committee meeting for Pasighat Airport was conducted today by the IAF, ALG, in Pasighat.

The aim of the meeting was to familiarize all stakeholders of their duties and responsibilities for adequate preparedness and response system.

During the meeting, the IAF officers briefed on anti-hijacking measures and also deliberated on the duties and responsibilities of all the members /stakeholders.

East Siang DC, Dr. Kinny Singh, SP, Rajiv Ranjan Singh also participated in the discussion.

During the meeting, the DC also asked the concerned Airport Officials to liaise and coordinate with health and other counterpart departments for emergency medical cases for patients coming from various districts.

EAC & Terminal Manager, Jayanti Pertin, CSO, Kamin Darrang, Dy.SP, M. Rome, SSH, Manik Mishra, Station Manager, Alliance Air Aviation, Mumni Gogoi, Aviation Officer, Gagam Taye, ASIFC, Monya Nyori also attended the meeting.