BSF seized Narcotics &Contrabands Worth 21.60 Lakhs

NET News Desk

In a joint operation conducted by troops of Border Security Force and Agartala Police huge quantities of Narcotics and Contrabands worth Rs, 21.60 lakhs has been seized from Ghatighar Kamalnagar village in Agartala.

As per a press release, issued by the Frontier Headquarters, Border Security Force, Salbagan, Agartala, Tripura, it has been mentioned that in a series of Anti-Smuggling Drives’, BSF troops are continuously succeeding in seizing a huge quantity of narcotics and other contraband items along the Indo-Bangladesh borders.

“While following COVID-19 protocols, troops of BSF Tripura Frontier are doing relentless endeavours’ to curb the menace of trans-border crimes especially Narcotics smuggling in the State of Tripura. In the series of such ‘Anti-Smuggling Drives’, BSF troops is continuously succeeding in seizing a huge quantity of narcotics and other contraband items along the Indo-Bangladesh borders. On the intervening night of 07-08 July 2020, troops seized 374 Kgs Ganja, 557 Bottles of Phensedyl along with 05 Cattle and other miscellaneous contrabands, having a combined value of Rs. 21,60,219,” the statement said.

It further added that, in a major breakthrough, based on a specific BSF intelligence input about stocking of dry Ganja in two houses of Village- Ghatighar Kamalnagar under PS- Sonamura, District Sepahijala, a joint operation was carried out by BSF intelligence team Gokulangar along with troops of 74 Bn BSF, Police party of PS- Sonamura and DRI team Agartala. Subsequently, a search operation of the suspected houses was carried out by the joint Ops party in the presence of the witnesses. The Ops party seized 06 Drums, Sacks and 01 Bucket containing Dry Ganja – 342 Kgs and Ganja Dust – 24 Kgs and one Bajaj Pulsar Motorcycle (Black colour bearing Regd No. TR 07 B 6743) from the houses of the accused. The total value of the seizure is Rs. 18,52,000. A case has been registered against the above mentioned two suspects under NDPS Act, 1985 by DRI Agartala.

In addition to curbing the smuggling activities in bordering areas of Tripura State, the vigilant BSF troops are also effectively maintaining peace and tranquillity along the International Boundary.