Heavy Rain lashes East Siang ; Incidence Response System activated

NET News Desk

PASIGHAT, July 9: Following heavy rainfall, the rivers and streams of East Siang have been in a rising trend which has affected surface communication. Various areas in Pasighat district has been inundated, including Pasighat township.

The District Commissioner of East Siang, Dr.Kinny Singh has activated the Incident Response Team, IRT and directed the Team, DDMO, East Siang, SDRF and all Incident Commanders of the district to remain prepared and active.

Two persons were rescued today who were stranded in the flash floods in the Sibo Korong river, by the rapid response team under the supervision of SP, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Dy. SP T. Tatak and OC PS, Pasighat, APP Jawans and Fire and emergency services personnel after assiduous efforts. Local MLA, Kaling Moyong and DC Singh applauded the efforts of the rescue team. Pasighat Sadar, Mebo and Namsing circles have been mostly affected by the floods. Many villages have also been severely affected.

The East Siang DC has also cautioned the general public to refrain from venturing near the River Siang, Sibokorong, and other tributaries for fishing, swimming, any other activity to avoid any eventualities. The District Administration further advised the general public, particularly those living in low lying areas (both right & left bank) viz. Jarku, Paglek, SS Mission, Jarkong, Banskota, Berung, Sigar, Borguli, Seram, Kongkul, Namsing & Mer areas nearby River Siang to remain alert. Also, the people living in Sibo-Siang Colony has been advised to be more cautious and alert.

The DC also directed the five member Urban Flood Management cell to take immediate measures for urban flood management & mitigation. In an order issued by the district administration, the DC also directed all Incident Commanders to keep a close watch on the situation and a daily situation report is to be submitted at 3.30 pm for the next five days.

The order stated that following heavy rainfall since the last two days in East, River Siang, Siborong and various streams /rivulets are again in a rising trend and spate. Many areas like High region, Pasighat Market, Jarkong have been inundated and surface communication has been affected due to inundation of roads and landslides. The DC has asked the distressed citizens to contact District Emergency Operating Center(DEOC) for any kind of assistance- 9436053326/9436632759.

TRAVEL ADVISORY: In view of landslide blockades at stretches of 1. Pasighat –Bomjir (NH-52) at NH-52 near Bridge approach at Sisseri Bridge and at Km 599+550 between Mebo and Bomjir end of Road Project, the East Siang District Administration has issued a Travel advisory, urging people to avoid travelling completely through these routes especially during night hours for 3-4 days.

The DC has directed EE (Highways), PWD, Pasighat and GM, NHIDCL to keep men and machineries prepared 24X 7 at both points until full restoration of the said routes.