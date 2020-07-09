Indian Army neutralises IED planted on National Highway-38 in Lekhapani, Assam

NET News Desk

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) has been recovered at Lekhapani in Tinsukia district, Assam.

As per reports, the Indian Army neutralised the IED that was planted on the National Highway-38 in Lekhapani.

Traffic between Tinsukia and Digboi along the highway was halted for hours because of the incident.

It needs to be mentioned here that earlier on June 3, an IED was recovered and defused by the Army at the same location in National Highway 38 in Tinsukia district.

More details are awaited.