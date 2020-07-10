Arunachal Pradesh Govt announces Exgratia for landslide victims

NET News Desk

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu have expressed shock and grief over the loss of eight lives in a massive landslide triggered by heavy rains. The CM has ordered all possible relief and ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs each for the deceased.

Four lives were lost at Tigdo village in the morning, one of the deceased includes a minor. In another incident of landslide, at around 1230 hrs at Modirijo, near six Kilometre between Itanagar and Naharlagun, four people are feared buried alive. As per latest reports, three bodies have been recovered while the search is on for the fourth.

Praying for the departed souls, the CM announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 4 lakh for the nearest kins who died in the landslide, a statement released from his office said.

“Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed deep shock and sorrow over the loss of four lives due to landslides at Tigdo village this morning. Deceased includes a minor. The Papumpare district administration and police engaged in rescue operations could retrieve all the bodies from the debris. Conveying his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members who fell prey to nature’s fury, Khandu said that the State and it’s people are with the victim during these trying times. He announced an immediate release of ex-gratia of Rs. 4 lakhs each to next of kins of the deceased,” the statement read.

“Incessant rain for the last couple of days that triggered landslides and floods have left trails of large scale devastation in the entire state. Reports have been pouring in about landslides in various locations from in and around the capital region. Road communication has been badly affected by nature’s fury and there is an increase in water flow in streams and rivers” Khandu stated.

He further cautioned that as per Indian Meteorological Department, there is a likelihood of heavy rain in the next few days across Arunachal Pradesh. He requested everyone to take all precautionary measures and refrain from staying at vulnerable locations. He further urged to maintain extreme caution and move to safer places. He also urged all to travel with caution owing to rain-loosened soil that may trigger landslides anytime.

The Chief Minister directed the district administration and the disaster management department to keep a strict vigil and continuously monitor the situation to avoid large scale devastation and loss of lives