Arunachal Pradesh: MLAs Moyong and Ering takes stock of flood situation

NET News Desk

Local MLA, Kaling Moyong and DC, East Siang, Dr. Kinny Singh, DDMO and District Administration team visited various vulnerable and flood-affected areas viz. Poglek Korong, Boying Village, Giidi Notko, DST Colony, Paane Korong, Jarkong and 7 Mile today since morning.

President BBK, Oyem Dai and his team, former ZPC Kaling Dai, former ZPM Namuk Taloh, Mandal President Asar Padun and other prominent leaders of Bosing and Bongong Banggo also accompanied during the inspection.

Taking stock of the situation, the MLA asked the concerned agencies, PWD, WRD, PMC and UD to continue to press men and machineries to mitigate the current flood situation and restore damaged bridges and road communication at the earliest. He appealed the people to stay safe and avoid venturing into rivers and streams as heavy rainfall has been forecasted for during the next three-four days.

The DC informed that Incidence response team have been activated and men and machineries of various departments are working round the clock. The Mighty Siang and its various tributaries like Sibokorong, Siku, Sille, Remi and Poglek and various other streams in the district are in full spate due to heavy and incessant heavy rainfall.

Boying and Yapgo village are very much threatened by the swelling & turbulent Sibokorong river and its changing course could flood adjoining areas. The Poglek river has flooded and submerged vast agricultural lands upto Rani area and the resultant siltation is a major cause of worry. The Pasighat-Ledum- Tene road, the lifeline of the Bosing Banggo and also Lower Siang is also closed due to the turbulent and Poglek river in spate.

EEs of PMC, Kipa Gagung, PWD, Tani Taki, WRD, Gonong Pertin UD, PK Thungon, SDO, Sadar Oli Perme and other officials were also presented. Yesterday, EE PMC, Kipa Gagung and DDMO Genden, Tsomu also inspected various water logged areas.

MLA Ering inspects flood affected areas under Ruksin Sub-Division: 37-West Pasighat MLA, Ninong Ering along with ADC, Ruksin, T. Jonnom also inspected various flood affected areas under Ruksin Sub-Division, caused by the incessant rainfall lashing the district and causing untold miseries to the people. Officers of WRD, RWD, other departments and public leaders also accompanied the MLA Ering directed for all out steps and assistance to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

The District Administration has also identified relief shelters in all circles of the district.