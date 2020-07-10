Arunachal Pradesh: Siku river washes away electric pole; Power supply to Mebo & Dambuk affected

NET News Desk

PASIGHAT, July 10: Due incessant rainfall and floods in various parts of Arunachal Pradesh, normal life has been disrupted, including disruption of power supply as well as restoration work by the Power Department.

Following a surge in the Siku river, an electric pole has been washed away today at around 3.45 PM, thereby affecting power supply in the Mebo and Dambuk Administrative Sub-Division, informed an official statement.

In the statement, the Department of Power has appealed to its customers to bear with the inconvenience caused. The restoration process has been affected by the inclement weather and the rising of the Siku River, however, the restoration process will continue tomorrow informed JE, Ajoy Pertin.

Power lines were also damaged at Taro Tamak river under Mebo Sub-Division affecting villages of Gadum, Gadum II in East Siang and Paglam, Banggo, Kaling I & II, Loklung under Lower Dibang Valley.