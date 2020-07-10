False News: Coronavirus Infected Pak Foreign Minister Dismisses Reports Of Death

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, undergoing treatment for COVID-19, on Thursday rubbished as “false news” the reports of his death that appeared on social media.

Mr Qureshi, 64, said he was fine and recovering from the coronavirus infection.

Terming the reports of his death as “false news”, the foreign minister said it had caused distress among his family and friends.

“I am fine by the grace of Allah and recovering from COVID-19,” Mr Qureshi was quoted as saying by Geo News.

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui also condemned the attempts by “mischievous elements” to spread rumours on social media about the foreign minister’s health.

“We strongly condemn attempts by mischievous elements to hack Wikipedia page of FM @SMQureshiPTI & spread rumours on social media about his health & well-being. By grace of Almighty Allah, FM is recovering fast. Everyone’s prayers, from Pakistan & abroad, are deeply appreciated,” Ms Farooqui tweeted.

Mr Qureshi was reportedly shifted to the Combined Military Hospital in Rawalpindi on Saturday, a day after he tested positive for coronavirus and went into self-isolation.

Mr Qureshi on Friday announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus, joining a long list of Pakistani lawmakers who have contracted the deadly virus.

“I have now tested positive for Covid-19. By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers,” he said in a tweet on July 3.