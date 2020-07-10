Heavy rainfall triggers landslides, flood-like situation in Arunachal Pradesh

Continuous rainfall in the past four days has triggered landslides and a flood-like situation in Arunachal Pradesh, damaging roads, houses and inundating low-lying areas, officials said on Thursday.

Massive landslides have been reported in many parts of the state capital since Wednesday, a senior government official said.

Extra Assistant Commissioner (EAC) of Itanagar Neelam Teji said a mudslide at Dokum colony has damaged houses in Chimpu area. A road in Niti Vihar area has also been affected, she said.

Besides damaging a wide stretch of road from Dera Natug Government College gate to Upper Vivek Vihar here, the landslides have blocked a road from Hilltop colony to IRBn colony, Teji said.

PWD Assistant Engineer B Tadar said a large stretch of the Papu-Itanagar road via Jullang has been damaged.

A culvert near Nyishi Elite Society (NES) secretariat at Richi was completely washed away for which the road has been closed.

State BJP president B R Wahge who is also an MLA, Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso, PWD capital division-B Executive Engineer Tarh Gongkap along with locals visited the spot to take stock of the situation on Thursday morning.

A report from East Siang district said the landslides and flash floods have left a trail of destruction in the district.

The washing away of a 30-feet approach road to a bridge over the Sile river has affected road communication on the Mirem Mikong-Ruksin road under Ruksin sub-division.

Two persons who got trapped in the Sibo Korong river near Pasighat were rescued by police along with a team of fire and emergency services under the supervision of East Siang Superintendent of Police on Thursday, the report said.

Several pockets of Pasighat, the district headquarters of East Siang, are facing a flood-like situation with low-lying areas getting inundated.

The Siang river and all its tributaries are flowing above the danger mark at some points for which the district administration has issued advisories asking people not to venture into the rivers.

According to information received from Lohit and Namsai districts, all the major rivers and their tributaries are in spate