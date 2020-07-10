Hostel facility for children from remote villages in West Sikkim

NET News Desk

With a mission to improve primary education for children from remote areas, the West Sikkim District Administration under the leadership of District Collector West has started a program for providing free hostel facilities in various schools. Launching the program today, about 20 school children from the remote village of Mangdher will be provided hostel facilities in Reepbhum Academy in Gangyap and New Horizon Academy in Tashiding. Under this initiative, the schools will provide hostel facilities and primary schooling to these children.

The initiative is being funded by REC Foundation and similar sponsorship drive for children from other remote villages in the district will be undertaken in the coming days. Today a sum of Rs 1,08,000/- one lakh eight thousand was provided to New Horizon Academy as hostel fee support for six months.

Similarly, Rs 1,56,000/- Rupees one lakh fifty six thousand was provided to Reepbhum Academy. These schools will start providing education to these sponsored students after the lockdown is lifted.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC West, Karma R. Bonpo stated that the State Government has given much emphasis to improve and innovate for quality education. This initiative is being launched to support the mission of the State Government. It is important to provide hostel facilities for these children of Mangdher village as school facilities are not available in the village. Therefore the students who travel a long distance to other schools have been provided hostel facility along with schooling in Tashiding and Gangyap in consultation with their parents.

He stated that he was very hopeful that these children will be provided good education and have a bright future. He also thanked the REC foundation for supporting the initiative.

The Additional District Collector Karma Loday Lepcha also stated that RMRT (Renjyong Mutanchi Rong Tarjum) had played a key role in identifying the children and motivating their parents to send them to these private schools. The RMRT a non-profit social organization has been working tirelessly for improving the condition of these remote tribal people. The RMRT also contributed an amount of Rs 16000 each for the education of these children.

The District Administration through its mission of providing hostel facilities to remote village children intends to provide quality education to the disadvantaged children so that they are also ready for the competitive challenges of the future.

The program was also attended by Siddharth Yonzone, Principal EMRS, Dawcho Lepcha, President RMRT, Mingma Lepcha, CA to Deputy Speaker; Principal and staff of Reepbhum and New Horizon Academy.

Source: IPR, Sikkim