Justice A. P. Subba sworn in as Lokayukta Chairperson of Sikkim

NET News Desk

Justice A P Subba was sworn in as the Chairperson, Lokayukta of Sikkim at a function held at New Raj Bhawan, Gangtok today. He was administered the oath of office by the Governor of Sikkim, Ganga Prasad.

It needs to be mentioned here that Subba is the first Sikkimese Judge to be appointed as the Lokayukta Chairperson. He is also the first Sikkimese to be appointed as the Judge of High Court of Sikkim. Prior to his appointment as the Chairperson, Lokayukta of Sikkim, he was holding the post of Chairman, Law Commission, Sikkim.

The Swearing-in-ceremony was attended by Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), Speaker Sikkim Legislative Assembly L.B. Das, Judge High Court of Sikkim Smt. Justice Meenakshi Madan Rai, Judge High Court of Sikkim Justice Bhaskar Raj Pradhan, Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, MPs, Zilla Adhyakshya East, Mayor GMC, Chief Secretary, Member State Human Rights Commission, DGP, Heads of various departments and host of other dignitaries.